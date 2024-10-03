BLACKPINK’s Rosé announces debut solo album ‘Rosie’

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is back in the area! After a long wait, the BLINKs have finally received the news they have been waiting for. The BLACKPINK songstress has announced her debut solo album ‘Rosie’ revealing why she chose the title. Rosé debut full-length studio album releases on December 6.

Taking to Instagram, the K-pop sensation finally announced the release date of her highly-awaited solo album. Titled ‘Rosie,’ the full-length album will drop on December 6, 2024. Sharing a photograph featuring her different personas, the BLACKPINK sensation wrote, “My first studio album “rosie” OUT DEC 6th. Physical pre-order is now live on rosesarerosie.com #rosie #dec6th.”

Moreover, the K-pop idol shared another post with the concept art for the album. In the caption, she penned her journey towards her solo debut, sending the BLACKPINK fandom, the BLINKs on an emotional ride. Rosé penned, “I cannot believe I am finally announcing my first album release to you all. I remember last year as our year long tour ended, I found myself in a session out here in Los Angeles. That led on to a year of walking in and out of the studio, writing songs with songwriters and producers I’d met for the first time, trying to figure out the next chapter in my career. I fell asleep many nights feeling confused and lost. But with the support of my dear friends and family, my team, and of course my number ones, I am sat here today excited to announce the date of my album release.”

Additionally, she revealed why she titled her debut solo album ‘Rosie’ and she has the most adorable reason. The BLACKPINK idol revealed, “I have poured my blood and tears into this album. I cannot wait for you to listen to this little journal of mine. Rosie – is the name I allow my friends and family to call me. With this album, I hope you all feel that much closer to me.”

Meanwhile, the girl group continues its group activities under the label YG Entertainment. However, they parted ways with the label for solo stints. Following the departure, Rosé signed with BLACK LABEL for her solo endeavours. Apart from Rosé, Lisa and Jennie will also release their solo stints in October. While Lisa will drop her third single ‘Moonlit Floor,’ Jennie will drop her single ‘Mantra.’ Additionally, as the members continue with their solo endeavours, YG Entertainment confirmed that BLACKPINK will return as a group in 2025.