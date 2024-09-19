BLACKPINK’s Jennie shuts dating rumours with GOT7’s BamBam

BLACKPINK sensation Jennie and GOT7 singer BamBam recently sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together in Los Angeles. The duo was captured enjoying a cosy meal and soon the paparazzi photos went viral. Following this, Jennie’s agency released a statement dismissing the rumours.

On September 19, the BLACKPINK star’s agency ODD ATELIER (OA) rebuffed the rumours. The statement reads, “The two, who have been friends for a while, met up for a meal in the United States.” The agency also clarified that not only the K-pop idols but also their managers were there for the meal. The rumours surfaced after the K-pop stars were spotted enjoying sushi at a Japanese restaurant in Los Angeles. Soon, as the photos went viral, fans started speculating that the two were dating.

The BLINKs were in a frenzy as the K-pop acts have been close to each other. Additionally, fans dub BLACKPINK and GOT7 as GOTPINK out of affection. Moreover, Jennie also took to Instagram and shared some pictures from the night. The songstress sported the same outfit in which the paparazzi snapped her at the restaurant. In the Instagram post, she posed inside a car.

Previously, rumours surfaced that Jennie is back with her ex-boyfriend, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon. The rumours found footing after they were spotted wearing seemingly matching accessories. Reportedly, the duo dated a few years back and subsequently split in 2022.

On the work front, Jennie recently signed with Columbia Records for her solo endeavours. The deal is in partnership with her record label and entertainment company, ODD ATELIER. Additionally, it was revealed that the K-pop sensation will release a new single in October of this year. The update comes after BLACKPINK members decided to part ways with YG Entertainment for their solo projects. The sensational girl group made this announcement in December. However, they assured the BLINKs that all group activities will continue under YG Entertainment. Meanwhile, as Jennie has launched her label, ODD ATELIER, Lisa has established her label, LLOUD. Additionally, Jisoo, alongside her brother, has founded BLISSOO.