BTS’ Jin teases ‘soda flavour’ pre-release track ‘I’ll Be There’

BTS’ Jin has heightened anticipations ahead of the release of his solo album ‘Happy’! The K-pop star has teased the pre-release track ‘I’ll Be There’ with a striking clip. Releasing on October 25 at 1 PM KST, ‘I’ll Be There’ is a ‘soda flavoured’ track, as described by the man himself. Following the revelation and the tantalising teaser, fans are counting the hours for the track’s release.

In the teaser video, Jin dons a sporty look as he gazes into the low-angle camera. With the sun blazing behind him, Jin maintains a cool and piercing look. The K-pop star is sporting a grey tee layered with a denim jacket with flannel patterned detailing. Additionally, upbeat music plays in the background featuring the title lyrics.

Meanwhile, the track has started to create significant buzz for its genre. A fan of the artist probed about the ‘flavour’ of the upcoming track. To this, Jin replied, “Soda flavour” teasing fans’ curiosities. Soda pop is a music genre that fuses elements of pop, rock, and electronic music. It is characterized by upbeat notes and catchy hooks. The revelation has sent the fans into a frenzy as they gear for the release of the electric track.



Meanwhile, previously Jin stated that his upcoming album ‘Happy’ will feature a range of musical flavours. The album will also feature Red Velvet songstress Wendy. BTS’ label HYBE previously released a statement announcing Jin’s upcoming project. “Happy is Jin’s heartfelt invitation for fans to join him on his journey to discover happiness. The album features six tracks, each with its own unique vibe, all grounded in a band sound.” Moreover, in Jin’s August interview with Harper Bazaar, the K-pop idol also talked about the genre of the album. Jin revealed that ‘Happy’ will boast various ice-cream flavours from “soda flavour to popping candy and dark chocolate.”

The anticipated album will release on November 15. Alongside ‘I’ll Be There,’ the album includes the lead single ‘Running Wild.’ Meanwhile, other tracks include- ‘Another Level,’ ‘Until It Reaches You,’ ‘Heart on the Window’ (ft. Wendy), and ‘In Yearning/Longing.’