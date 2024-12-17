BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ ‘APT’ becomes the fastest K-pop MV to cross 600M views

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is basking in the milestones amassed by her latest collaborative track with Bruno Mars, ‘APT.’ As her wall of fame expands, the K-pop sensation has a new accomplishment to boast. Emerging as the top K-pop track of the year, ‘APT’s music video has reached a new milestone. The collaborative track becomes the fastest K-pop music video to cross the threshold of 600 million views. Moreover, the song now boasts 8 weeks on the Billboard Global Music Charts.

On December 17 at approximately 7 a.m. KST, the music video of ‘APT’ surpassed 600 million views on YouTube. The collaborative chartbuster released on October 18 at 1 p.m. KST. ‘APT’ took just over 59 days and 18 hours to reach this impressive feat. The achievement makes ‘APT’ the fastest K-pop music video to achieve this feat. Before this, ‘APT’ became the fastest K-pop music video to reach 500 million views on YouTube. Additionally, it is the fastest female K-pop music video to hit 400 million views.

The list of accomplishments doesn’t end here for BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ collaborative track. The track maintains its strong footing as the leader of the Billboard 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. Moreover, the K-pop sensation’s track ‘Toxic Till the End’ from ‘rosie’ sits at No. 6 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart. Meanwhile, the album debuted at No. 3 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200.

The Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts began in September 2020. They rank songs based on streaming and sales activity based on data from more than 200 territories around the world. Luminate compiles the data that helps curate the list. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data while the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the United States.

Following the release of the track, BLACKPINK’s Rosé became the first female K-pop soloist to make it to the top 10 of Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, the K-pop songstress became the highest-charting female K-pop soloist on the UK Singles Chart. Moreover, ‘APT’ gave Rosé her first Perfect All Kill (PAK), making her the first BLACKPINK member to do so.

Meanwhile, the K-pop idol dropped her solo album ‘rosie’ on December 6. ‘roise’ comprises 12 tracks including the chartbuster ‘APT’ and ‘Number One Girl.’ Other tracks included are ‘3 Am,’ ‘Two Years,’ ‘Toxic Till the End,’ ‘Dance All Night,’ ‘Too Bad for Us,’ ‘Call It the End,’ ‘Not the Same,’ ‘Stay a little longer,’ ‘Gameboy,’ and ‘Drinks or Coffee.’