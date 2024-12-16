‘Dark Nuns’: Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been fight sinister forces

The makers have dropped the new teaser of the highly-anticipated occult film ‘Dark Nuns’ promising a creeping narrative. The film is creating significant buzz given the high-profile start cast including Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been. The film is the second instalment and the female version of Kang Dong Won’s 2015 hit ‘The Priests.’ ‘Dark Nuns’ chronicles the story of two nuns who perform exorcisms to save a young boy possessed by a formidable evil spirit.

The new teaser opens with the sound of bells tolling over the wide expanse of the cityscape. The trailer then shows the sight of Sister Junia (Song Hye Kyo) heading somewhere with firm resolve and determination. On the other hand, Sister Michaela (Jeon Yeo Been) is preparing for a ritual. Soon the words “The ritual of the forbidden ones begins,” appear on the screen. It suggests that the nun will perform a ritual which cannot be traditionally ordained as per Catholic doctrine and tradition. She is going to step in to perform the ritual in the absence of an exorcist priest capable of confronting the “12 forms.” The short clip raises the stakes, teasing a sinister showdown.

The film stars ‘The Glory’ actress Song Hye Kyo as Sister Junia. On the other hand, ‘Vincenzo’ actress Jeon Yeo Been will play Sister Michaela. Junia is a fearless nun who will go to lengths to save the boy at all costs. Meanwhile, Michaela, though initially repulsed by Junia, joins forces with her to help the suffering boy. Father Paolo, a psychiatrist, believes that medical intervention will give the answer to curing Hee Joon. On the flip side, Father Andrea takes a different approach, performing exorcisms in an attempt to free the boy of evil and paranormal forces. Together, they fight a battle of faith, science, and determination in their quest against evil.

‘Dark Nuns’ will hit theatres on January 24, 2025.