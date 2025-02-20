BLINKs assemble! BLACKPINK drops World Tour schedule

The most-awaited news for the BLINKs is here! The global K-pop quartet BLACKPINK has announced the schedule of their anticipated world tour. Comprising of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé, the members are returning as a group after a hiatus. While they have been pursuing solo careers, their bond remains as strong as ever as they return to take the world stage with their electric set. After teasing a smashing comeback and a world tour, fans are closer to witnessing the exhilarating musical extravaganza. Taking to social media, the K-pop group dropped their schedule and a thrilling video compiling snippets of their previous electric concerts.

The tour will kickstart in Goyang on July 5, 2025, and the last show in Tokyo is on January 16, 2026. The tour covers America, Europe and Asia. It will allow BLINKs from across the globe to catch the sensational quartet live.

Catch the complete schedule here:

Meanwhile, the K-pop group also dropped an energetic video compiling glimpses of their past concerts. Featuring their signature spellbinding style, the video announces the awaited 2025 World Tour.

Fans eagerly await the event, especially since the group hasn’t made a collective appearance since November 2023. Meanwhile, all four members of BLACKPINK have been pursuing solo projects. Jisoo has made a return to acting with her latest film and drama roles. She is also returning to the music scene with her album ‘AMORTAGE.’ Jennie is busy working on her debut solo album. Rosé has signed with THE BLACK LABEL and released the global hit ‘APT’ with Bruno Mars.

Meanwhile, Lisa recently achieved global chart success with her comeback single, ‘ROCKSTAR.’ She is also a part of the cast of ‘White Lotus’ season 3. Despite going with different labels for their solo stints, the group remains under YG Entertainment.

