BLACKPINK is back! Leads February girl group brand reputation rankings

BLACKPINK is taking over the area! Apart from their awaited World Tour, BLINKs have another reason to celebrate. The K-pop girl group tops the February girl group brand reputation rankings.

The rankings are determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups. This is calculated by using big data collected from January 9 to February 9. After engaging in a high-stakes battle for the top spot, BLACKPINK emerged victorious by an impressive margin.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK continues to dominate the chart at the top spot with a brand reputation index of 7,749,383. Their high-ranking phrases in the keyword analysis include “APT.”, “world tour,” and “full group”. Meanwhile, the quartet’s highest-ranking related terms include “reveal,” “comeback,” and “announce.” Additionally, BLACKPINK’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 93.04 percent positive reactions.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial)



Coming in strong at the second spot is, IVE with a brand reputation index of 5,903,056. This marks a 2.69 percent increase in their score since last month. aespa boasts the third spot for February with a brand reputation index of 4,870,687. On the other hand, fromis_9 sits at the fourth position with a brand reputation index of 2,604,368. Rounding up the top five is BABYMONSTER with a brand reputation index of 1,607,392.

In related news, BLACKPINK is going to make a comeback. Comprising of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé, the members are returning as a group after a hiatus. While they have been pursuing solo careers, their bond remains as strong as ever as they return to take the world stage with their electric set. After teasing a smashing comeback and a world tour last year, fans are closer to witnessing the exhilarating musical extravaganza.

Also Read: T.O.P on returning to BIGBANG following ‘Squid Game’ S2 success

Fans eagerly await the event, especially since the group hasn’t made a collective appearance since November 2023. Meanwhile, all four members of BLACKPINK have been pursuing solo projects. Jisoo has made a return to acting with her latest film and drama roles. She is also returning to the music scene with her album ‘AMORTAGE.’

Jennie is busy working on her debut solo album, Rosé has signed with THE BLACK LABEL and released the global hit ‘APT’ with Bruno Mars. Meanwhile, Lisa recently achieved global chart success with her comeback single, ‘ROCKSTAR.’ She is also a part of the cast of ‘White Lotus’ season 3. Despite going with different labels for their solo stints, the group remains under YG Entertainment.