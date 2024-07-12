BLACKPINK’S Lisa breaks Eminem’s record with ‘Rockstar’

The reverberation of BLACKPINK star Lisa has come back and that too with a record-breaking single, is being felt more with every passing day. The songstress has made sure to shake up the music industry by achieving several milestones with her comeback track, ‘ROCKSTAR’, and along with hitting a career-high on global music charts, Lisa broke Eminem’s ‘Huodini’s record for the biggest YouTube streaming week in 2024. Furthermore, the singer has broken the historic tie with fellow bandmate Jeanie.

As of July 9 updates, ‘ROCKSTAR’ debuted at No. 70, surpassing her previous peak of No. 84 with “Lalisa” in 2021 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This makes Lisa the record holder for the most songs by a K-pop female soloist on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing CL of 2NE1.

Her previous solo hits “Lalisa” and “Money” had also asserted their position on the chart. Furthermore, Billboard confirmed on their official social media channels that “ROCKSTAR” is not only the songstress’ highest-charting song of 2024 but also the highest-peaking release by any K-pop artist on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

Lisa’s track secured the 4th spot on the former and charted top on the latter. The songstress’ success on global charts has solidified her global popularity and has established her as one of the top K-pop female soloists.

The solo track continues to reach unprecedented highs, breaking records while receiving immense love from her fandom. Upon its debut, ‘ROCKSTAR’ stormed YouTube with a remarkable 32.4 million views and 3.4 million likes in the first 24 hours of its release.

This feat has made ‘ROCKSTAR’ the biggest opening week release on the platform in 2024, surpassing not just K-pop artists, but all artists. The song ascended to No. 1 on the YouTube Global Top Songs Week chart, racking up 80.5 million views in the debut week, making it the most streamed song, taking over Eminem’s ‘Houdini’ which had recorded 60.3 million views.

The songstress decided to take her success a notch higher and broke the historic tie with her fellow bandmate Jeanie. ‘ROCKSTAR’ entered at No. 49 on the U.K. songs chart this week, making it Lisa’s third charting on the list. This broke the spell of her tie with Jeanie as the two had previously maintained a tie for the record for the most hits on the tally among solo female stars in the K-pop arena.

‘ROCKSTAR’ also marks first music release of Lisa under her own label, LLOUD. The track was released in collaboration with RCA Records, with whom she recently signed. Besides returning to music, the K-pop idol is also set to restart her acting career soon with the third instalment of the HBO series “The White Lotus.”