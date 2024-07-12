Kim Young Dae to play a charismatic and mysterious chaebol student in ‘Perfect Family’

Actor Kim Young Dae, known for roles in ‘Shooting Stars’ and ‘The Penthouse’, is set to headline the upcoming thriller ‘Perfect Family’. Adapted from the popular webtoon by Nyangpa and illustrated by Joo Eun, the series revolves around Choi Sun Hee (played by Park Ju Hyun) and her seemingly idyllic family life, shattered by the sudden death of her close friend Park Kyung Ho (portrayed by Kim Young Dae).

In anticipation of the release, scheduled for August on KBS2 TV, a sneak peek was unveiled on July 11, featuring Kim Young Dae in character as Kyung Ho, a enigmatic chaebol heir. Sporting a bespoke uniform, Kim Young Dae radiates charisma with piercing intensity.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by 빅토리콘텐츠 공식 인스타그램 (@victorycontents)

In ‘Perfect Family’, Kim Young Dae’s character plays a crucial role that catalyzes the show’s narrative. Kyung Ho, once a rebellious student during his time abroad, returns to Korea and falls for his high-achieving classmate Choi Sun Hee, who initially rejects his advances.

As the story unfolds, Kyung Ho’s life takes a dark turn with the arrival of Lee Soo Yeon (played by Choi Ye Bin), triggering a sequence of events that culminate in tragedy. Choi Sun Hee becomes entangled in a murder investigation, unraveling the seemingly perfect facade of her family.

The drama also marks the K-drama debut of Japanese director Isao Yukisada, acclaimed for his work on films like ‘The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese’ and ‘Crying Out Loud in the Centre of the World’.

Joining Kim Young Dae, Park Ju Hyun, and Choi Ye Bin in the cast are ‘Sky Castle’ actors Kim Byung Chul and Yoon Se Ah, with Kim Myung Soo making a cameo appearance as a detective.