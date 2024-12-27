BLACKPINK’s Jennie teases two dream collabs for upcoming solo album

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has sent the BLINKs into a frenzy! The K-pop idol has announced that her upcoming solo debut album will feature two dream collaborations. While the music sensation has shared the details about the release date, fans believe the album will make its way in January 2025, her birthday month.

A few days ago, Jennie shared a Q&A video on her YouTube channel, where she talked about her upcoming solo album. During the session, the songstress was probed about special collaborations in the album. To this, the BLACKPINK star replied that she had collaborated with two of her dream artists. However, she made sure to only tease the fans and pique their curiosities without spilling any details. Her tantalising announcement has left the BLINKs scratching their heads.

Jennie said no spoilers and was teasing us by censoring herself but she revealed that she has collaborated with more than one artist haha We can’t wait to hear your album, Jennie pic.twitter.com/OKehSc66o3 Advertisement — 젠바 (@blackpinkbabo) December 25, 2024



Several fans think that the featured artist will be SZA. The speculations find its footing in her previous interview with Vogue Japan. During the interview, Jennie expressed her desire to work with the American artist. On the other hand, many users think it will be Billie Eilish. The K-pop idol and the ‘Bad Guy’ hitmaker had a great interaction during a Spotify interview earlier this year.

Moreover, a segment of the fans thinks that one of the collaborations will feature The Weeknd. This is because of the K-pop idol’s close friendship with him. Additionally, her feature in the singer’s ‘The Idol’ sparked significant speculations about their collaboration. Some other names floating include Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Doja Cat.

In related news, BLACKPINK’s Jennie has signed with Columbia Records for her solo endeavours. The deal is in partnership with her record label and entertainment company, ODD ATELIER. The update comes after BLACKPINK members decided to part ways with YG Entertainment for their solo projects. Subsequently, on October 11, the K-pop idol dropped her comeback track ‘Mantra.’ Jelli Dorman, Claudia Valentina, Elle Campbell, Zikai, JUMPA, Billy Walsh, Jennie and Șerban Cazan have penned the electric R&B track. Meanwhile, JUMPA, El Guincho, Șerban Cazan and Jelli Dorman produced the track. Notably, ‘Mantra’ earned Jennie her first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100.