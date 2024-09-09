The Fact Music Awards: aespa, NewJeans, and BTS’ V sweep big wins

The Fact Music Awards celebrated the best of the best K-pop artists and groups of 2024. Held on September 8 and 9 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, it awarded the frontrunners who helped K-pop reach new heights in the global music scene. Among the top winners of the two-day event, aespa, NewJeans and ITZY won several major awards. Girls’ Generation hosts Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo returned to helm the main show.

Among the several K-pop acts, NewJeans managed to take home five coveted awards on Day 2 of The Fact Music Awards. The girl group won awards for Artist of the Year, two Popularity Awards, World Best Performer and Worldwide Icon. NewJeans is one of the most popular K-pop acts. Meanwhile, it debuted in 2022 and gave several hits including ‘Hype Boy,’ ‘Ditto,’ ‘Super Shy,’ ‘OMG,’ and ‘ETA’ among others.

Coming in strong next is aespa with three glorious wins. Notably, the K-pop act now boasts the title of the first female act ever to win the Grand Prize at The Fact Music Awards. Apart from the Grand Prize, the group clinched the Listeners’ Choice and Artist of the Year Awards. The quartet comprising Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning made its debut in 2020. Meanwhile, he group’s impressive discography includes hits like ‘Black Mamba’ and ‘Next Level.’

Find the complete list of winners below:

Day 1:

Fan N Star Choice Award (Group): PLAVE

Fan N Star Choice Award (Solo): Lim Young Woong

Angel N Star Award: Lim Young Woong

Hot Potential: woo!ah! and YOUNG POSSE

Next Leader Award: TWS

Four Star Award: Stray Kids

Hottest Award: NEXZ

Today’s Choice Award: TWS

Global Generation Award: Kep1er

Global Hot Trend Award: EVNNE and n.SSign

Hot Stage of the Year: Kim Jae Joong

Best Music (Summer): Lim Young Woong, Best Music (Spring): BTS’ V, and Best Music (Winter): Lim Young Woong

BONSANG – Artist of the Year:

TWS (Day 1) NiziU (Day 1) Kim Jae Joong (Day 1) aespa (Day 2) ITZY (Day 2) JO1 (Day 2) NewJeans (Day 2)



Day 2:

Worldwide Icon Award: NewJeans

Next Leader Award: NCT WISH

Listeners’ Choice Award: aespa

Hottest Award: UNIS

Global Hot Trend: KISS OF LIFE and xikers

Global Generation Award: &TEAM

TMA Popularity Award: NewJeans

Today’s Choice Award: UNIS

World Best Performer Award: ITZY and NewJeans

Musinsa Popularity Award: NewJeans

DAESANG – Grand Prize: aespa