The Fact Music Awards: aespa, NewJeans, and BTS’ V sweep big wins

‘Hello, World’: EXO’s Baekhyun tops charts and breaks records with new album
EXO's Baekhyun makes a loud comeback with 'Hello, World' and the sound of his success is reverberating across the globe.
At The Fact Music Awards 2024, aespa, NewJeans and ITZY emerged as top winners and won several major awards. Details inside.
The Fact Music Awards celebrated the best of the best K-pop artists and groups of 2024. Held on September 8 and 9 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, it awarded the frontrunners who helped K-pop reach new heights in the global music scene. Among the top winners of the two-day event, aespa, NewJeans and ITZY won several major awards. Girls’ Generation hosts Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo returned to helm the main show.
Among the several K-pop acts, NewJeans managed to take home five coveted awards on Day 2 of The Fact Music Awards. The girl group won awards for Artist of the Year, two Popularity Awards, World Best Performer and Worldwide Icon. NewJeans is one of the most popular K-pop acts. Meanwhile, it debuted in 2022 and gave several hits including ‘Hype Boy,’ ‘Ditto,’ ‘Super Shy,’ ‘OMG,’ and ‘ETA’ among others.
Also Read: Lee Young Ji succeeds Zico as the new announcer of ‘The Seasons’
Advertisement
Coming in strong next is aespa with three glorious wins. Notably, the K-pop act now boasts the title of the first female act ever to win the Grand Prize at The Fact Music Awards. Apart from the Grand Prize, the group clinched the Listeners’ Choice and Artist of the Year Awards. The quartet comprising Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning made its debut in 2020. Meanwhile, he group’s impressive discography includes hits like ‘Black Mamba’ and ‘Next Level.’
Find the complete list of winners below:
Day 1:
Fan N Star Choice Award (Group): PLAVE
Fan N Star Choice Award (Solo): Lim Young Woong
Angel N Star Award: Lim Young Woong
Hot Potential: woo!ah! and YOUNG POSSE
Next Leader Award: TWS
Four Star Award: Stray Kids
Hottest Award: NEXZ
Today’s Choice Award: TWS
Global Generation Award: Kep1er
Global Hot Trend Award: EVNNE and n.SSign
Hot Stage of the Year: Kim Jae Joong
Best Music (Summer): Lim Young Woong, Best Music (Spring): BTS’ V, and Best Music (Winter): Lim Young Woong
BONSANG – Artist of the Year:
View this post on Instagram
Day 2:
Worldwide Icon Award: NewJeans
Next Leader Award: NCT WISH
Listeners’ Choice Award: aespa
Hottest Award: UNIS
Global Hot Trend: KISS OF LIFE and xikers
Global Generation Award: &TEAM
TMA Popularity Award: NewJeans
Today’s Choice Award: UNIS
World Best Performer Award: ITZY and NewJeans
Musinsa Popularity Award: NewJeans
DAESANG – Grand Prize: aespa
Advertisement