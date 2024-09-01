BLACKPINK creates historic record as ‘Kill This Love’ surpasses 2 billion views

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has done it again! Over the years, it has emerged as the biggest K-pop girl group and has now created history. BLACKPINK’s chartbuster ‘Kill This Love’ has surpassed 2 billion views on YouTube.

On August 31, the girl group ‘Kill This Love’ music video outrun the mark of 2 billion views on video streaming platform, YouTube. The 2019 track is second BLACKPINK track to do so. Previously, their 2018 hit ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’ surpassed the mark. This makes BLACKPINK the only K-pop group, Asian act, and female group to have more than one video surpassing 2 billion views. ‘Kill This Love’ is the third K-pop music video overall to surpass 2 billion views on YouTube. PSY’s chartbuster ‘Gangnam Style’ was the first track to do so.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial)



‘Kill This Love’ was released on April 4, 2019, as the lead track of BLACKPINK’s second mini-album of the same name. In 2019, ‘Kill This Love’ bagged The Music Video Award at the People’s Choice Awards. Moreover, in 2020 it won the Favourite Music Video Choreography award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Moreover, the girl group has also won several other coveted awards. These include the Golden Disc Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.

BLACKPINK is a four-member group that includes Lisa, Jinnie, Jisoo, and Rosé. YG Entertainment formed the girl group in 2016. The group made its debut with the single album ‘Square One’, featuring tracks like ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah.’ The girl group made its anticipated comeback in 2022 with the album ‘BORN PINK.’ It featured hit singles like ‘Pink Venom’ and ‘Shut Down.’

In December 2023, YG Entertainment revealed that quartet had decided not to renew their individual contracts with the label. Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo have launched their solo labels. On the other hand, Rosé is being managed by YG Entertainment’s company THE BLACK LABEL, while the group is still managed by YG Entertainment.

Currently, the members are busy with their solo endeavours. However, the group re-united recently to celebrate their 8th anniversary with the BLACKPINK fandom, called the BLINKS. As per YG Entertainment, the K-pop girl group will be making its highly anticipated group comeback in 2025. Additionally, BLACKPINK will also be going on their third world tour next year.