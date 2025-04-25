BTS’ Jimin wins hearts with his heartfelt letter to his father

BTS’ Jimin is currently serving in the military and contending for the top K-pop artist award at the AMAs. The K-pop idol has always captivated fans with his vocals, suave moves, and heartfelt gestures. Now, a note he wrote for his father has been going viral on social media. The BTS ARMY can’t help but swoon over his adorable gesture.

Recently, Jimin’s fan visited his father’s café, the ZM-ILLENIAL café, in Busan. The fan noticed that the K-pop idol’s father displayed a signed copy of Jimin’s sophomore album, ‘MUSE,’ on one of the shelves. The copy featured a special message BTS’ Jimin penned for his father. The music sensation penned, “Dear Dad, Thank you from the bottom of my heart for always being by my side. Please always stay healthy, and may your days be filled with nothing but happiness. I love you!”

Advertisement

Jimin’s signed MUSE album with his loving message to his father was spotted in the cafe. Advertisement “Dear Dad, Thank you from the bottom of my heart for always being by my side. Please always stay healthy and may your days be filled with nothing but happiness. I love you!” pic.twitter.com/G3Kph1HIf4 — Jimin Global (@JiminGlobal) April 23, 2025



Soon after the image of the sweet note went viral on social media, fans flooded the comment section. One fan wrote, “My precious jimin, he is so sweet. I hope jimin’s family will always be given warmth, love, happiness, protection. so proud I love him so much.” Another penned, “Jimin is love personified, it’s evident how he was raised with so much love, kindness and a very supportive family.”

On the music front, Jimin’s last album was ‘MUSE.’ It comprises seven tracks, including “Who.” The album was teased with the hit pre-release track “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” (feat. LOCO). Other tracks from the hit album include “Rebirth (Intro),” “Interlude: Showtime,” “Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson),” “Be Mine,” and “Closer Than This.” Jimin’s second solo album, ‘MUSE,’ came a year after his solo debut EP, ‘FACE,’ which released in 2023.

Also Read: K-pop stars shine at AMAs nods! Rosé, RM, Jimin, ATZEE, and Stray Kids in the run

Notably, the K-pop idol bagged the BRTI Gold certification for the track ‘Who’ in the U.K. The impressive milestone makes Jimin the first male K-pop soloist to achieve the feat following PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style.’ Previously, ‘Who’ surpassed a whopping 1.3 billion streams on Spotify, solidifying the popularity of his solo track. This made Jimin the fastest Asian act ever to achieve the feat.