Post Pahalgam attack, Arshad’s presence at NC Classic completely out of question: Neeraj

Neeraj Chopra, the poster boy of Indian athletics and a two-time Olympic medallist, was left disappointed after being questioned over his patriotism for inviting Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem to the upcoming Neeraj Chopra Classic, following Tuesday’s tragic terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives and injured many others.

The 27-year-old Indian revealed that both he and his family have faced backlash for inviting Nadeem to the upcoming one-day event at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on May 24. Clarifying that the invitation had been extended well before the Pahalgam terror attack, and was solely based on Arshad’s status as the reigning Olympic gold medallist, with the aim of showcasing the world’s best talent in India. Neeraj said that following the tragic incident, Arshad’s participation is now “completely out of the question.”

“I usually am a man of few words, but that doesn’t mean I will not speak up against what I think is wrong. More so, when it comes to questioning my love for our country, and the respect and honour of my family. There has been so much talk about my decision to invite Arshad Nadeem to compete in the Neeraj Chopra Classic, and most of it has been hate and abuse. They haven’t even left my family out of it. The invitation I extended to Arshad was from one athlete to another – nothing more, nothing less. The aim of the NC Classic was to bring the best athletes to India and for our country to be the home of world-class sporting events. Invites had gone out to all athletes on Monday, two days before the terrorist attacks at Pahalgam,” Neeraj wrote in a statement.

“After all that has taken place over the last 48 hours, Arshad’s presence at the NC Classic was completely out of the question,” he added.

The Paris Olympics silver medallist javelin thrower extended his condolences to families who lost their loved ones in the Pakistan-sponsored attack in the valley. “My country and its interests will always come first. To those that are going through the loss of their people, my thoughts and prayers are with you. Along with the entire nation, I am both hurt and angry at what has taken place,” he said, adding, “I am confident that our country’s response will show our strength as a nation and justice will be served.”

Neeraj, who became the first track and field athlete to win an Olympic gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, before clinching a silver four years later in Paris, also sent a clear message to people casting aspersions over his love for the country.

“I have carried my country with pride for so many years now, and so it hurts to see my integrity being questioned. It pains me that I have to explain myself to people who are targeting me and my family, with no good reason. We are simple people, please don’t make us out to be anything else. There are so many false narratives that certain sections of the media have created around me, but just because I do not speak up, it doesn’t make it true,” he said.

Recalling the incident when his mother lauded Arshad for winning the gold medal in Paris and said that he is also like her son, which earned widespread praise, Neeraj said, “I also find it difficult to understand how people switch opinions.”

“When my mother – in her simplicity – had made an innocent comment a year ago, there was an outpouring of praise for her views. Today, the same people haven’t held back from targeting her for that very same statement. I, meanwhile, will work even harder to ensure that the world remembers India and looks at it with envy and respect for all the right reasons,” Neeraj concluded.