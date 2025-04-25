K-pop star Bain comes out as gay in emotional on-stage moment

Bain from the K-pop boy group ‘Just B’ publicly came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community — and fans are here for it.

The 23-year-old singer, whose real name is Song Byeong-hee, opened up during a solo performance at ‘Just B’’s concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Mid-performance, K-pop star Bain addressed the crowd with honesty, warmth, and a message of solidarity: “To anyone out there who’s part of the LGBT community, or still figuring it out — this is for you,” he said, with a calm yet confident smile. “You are seen, you are loved, and you were born this way.”

As if the message wasn’t iconic enough, Bain followed it up by performing ‘Born This Way’ by Lady Gaga — who he lovingly referred to as “my queen.” Cue the screams. The crowd erupted, and videos from that emotional moment have since gone viral across platforms like TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), turning Bain into a trending topic worldwide.

This revelation makes Bain one of only a few K-pop stars who’ve come out publicly, an act that is still considered rare in the notoriously private and image-conscious K-pop industry. Korean entertainment companies are known for their tight control over idols’ public personas — relationships, identities, and even hobbies are often carefully curated.

But Bain’s courage was met with an outpouring of support, not just from fans, but from his bandmates too. Siwoo, another member of ‘Just B’, later shared that he cried while watching Bain’s performance.

“I know how hard it was for him, and that made me want to cry more,” he said.

Since their debut in 2021, ‘Just B’ has steadily gained a loyal global fanbase. The six-member group has released five EPs and several singles.

South Korea has come a long way in terms of LGBTQ+ visibility, but there’s still a tough road ahead. While homosexuality is not illegal, it remains heavily stigmatized. Same-sex marriage isn’t legally recognized, and public discussions about sexuality are often muted. According to a 2022 Human Rights Watch report, LGBTQ+ individuals in South Korea still face widespread discrimination.