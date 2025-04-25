Congress holds candle-light march in honour of Pahalgam terror victims

Congress on Friday carried out a candle-light march under Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s leadership from AICC office to 5, Tees January Marg in honour of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking after the march, Devender Yadav, Delhi Congress president, said the party knows the deep sorrow and pain of those who lost their dear ones more than anyone else as Congress had lost two prime ministers to terrorist attacks.

Advertisement

He asserted that the party stands united with the country in this hour of grief to repulse the designs of terrorists and their backers who want to create unrest in the country. “But the question arises why didn’t the government take serious note of intelligence inputs? How did it fail to thwart repeated breach of security along the border of Jammu and Kashmir as lakhs of tourists visit the Valley now?” He asked.

Advertisement

Pointing out that Pahalgam is a high-security zone and Jammu & Kashmir being under the direct control of the Union Home Ministry, he said such a terrorist attack is a serious lapse.

He assured that Congress would fight to get justice for the victims of the terrorist attack.

He demanded a high-level probe to find out how such a serious security breach occurred in Pahalgam.