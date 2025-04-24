BLACKPINK’s Rosé scripts AMAs history as a K-pop artist

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has created AMAs history with her collaborative track ‘APT’ with Bruno Mars. Soon, upon its release, the party banger with catchy lyrics, upbeat music, and fun vibes took over the global music scene. Now, Rosé has become the first K-pop artist to bag a nomination in the non-K-pop category. Moreover, the songstress bagged not one, but two notable nods.

With ‘APT’ track, BLACKPINK’s Rosé is contending for the coveted Collaboration of the Year award. For the category, the track is competing with Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s ‘Luther, and Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ ‘Die With A Smile.’ Other nominations are Marshmello & Kane Brown’s ‘Miles on It,’ Post Malone & Morgan Wallen’s ‘I Had Some Help,’ and ‘Taylor Swift & Post Malone’s ‘Fortnight.’

Additionally, Rosé is also in the running for Favourite K-pop Artist. Joining the BLACKPINK idol in the K-pop category are ATEEZ, BTS’ Jimin and RM, and Stray Kids.

Following the track’s groundbreaking success, what comes as a surprise is that the K-pop idol was apprehensive about it. Surprisingly, APT was almost never released. While appearing on the show KPop with Jojo, she said that, “I think it is a bit scary. Because when I played it to a Korean friend that I really like trust, I played it to Teddy, my producer in BLACKPINK. If I didn’t play it to him, I don’t think I wouldn’t have really understood. He was instantly like, ‘Rosie, this song is gonna break the internet.’ That’s what he said. Because I trust his opinion, I was like, ‘Really,’ he’s like, ‘I love it, this is crazy.’ So that’s when I was like, ‘Okay.’ I started calling them back, you know, like, let’s bring it back out. So it is kind of scary.”

Previously, the track also created K-pop history. ‘APT’ is now the fastest K-pop music video to cross the momentous threshold. Released on October 18, 2024, the track racked up an impressive count of views in just 105 days. Moreover, the music video broke PSY’s 12-year-long record for the fastest K-pop music video to reach 1 billion views. His 2012 global smash hit, ‘Gangnam Style,’ previously held the record of 158 days.

With the feat, ‘APT’ became the fifth fastest music video to achieve 1 billion views on YouTube. The track is falling behind Adele’s ‘Hello,’ Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito,’ Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You,’ and J Balvin and Willy William’s ‘Mi Gente.’

