BLACKPINK celebrates 8th anniversary with reunion and surprise livestream

The globally sensational K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK rings in their 8th anniversary as members of the quartet, Rosé, Lisa, Jisoo, and Jennie re-unite. After pursuing solo ventures for months, the girl group reunited after November 2023 to celebrate the milestone as they took their fandom, the BLINKs on a nostalgic ride as both the fans and the group were brimming with emotions and joy.

On Thursday, August 8, the quartet came together to mark the occasion of their 8th debut anniversary. The BLINKs, who were waiting in anticipation for their reunion, were delighted as Jisoo, Rose, Jennie, and Lisa hosted a surprise livestream event. At midnight, the official account of BLACKPINK dropped a celebratory video which was followed by a Weverse post confirming the group’s reunion to ring in the celebrations and fan interaction. In the video, the members were seen overwhelmed as they cut two celebratory cakes and sang happy birthday for themselves as well as their fans.

Apart from the video, the members of the celebrated girl group also took to their individual social media handles to reflect on their journey and celebrate the milestone. Jennie shared a set of nostalgic snapshots, she wrote a minimal caption, “8 years on August 8th.” Moreover, she also took to Instagram stories which were loaded with black and pink heart emojis, perfectly in sync with the group’s signature colours.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Jisoo shared an endearing group photo with an accompanying message looking back at their memorable journey, sparking heartfelt emotions among the fans. Expressing gratitude for the fandom’s unwavering support, she penned, “Another day to feel grateful and happy to have been able to spend 8 years in BLINKs’ life.” Lisa shared a tantalizing clip on her way to a meet-and-greet event, captioning it, “On my way to meet BLINKs,” while Rosé took the minimal route writing, “Happy 8 years BLACKPINK.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO (@sooyaaa__)

As part of the celebrations, BLACKPINK also organized the OUR AREA fan signing event, where the group members reunited following a hiatus from group activities. The event was an endearing affair between the quartet and the BLINKs where lucky 88 fans were selected through social media engagement. The members were also seen sporting the accessories brought by fans as they posed with them.

Previously, YG Entertainment, the label managing BLACKPINK revealed the details about the recommencement of band activities with founder Yang Hyun Suk confirming that the K-pop girl group will be releasing an album the following year. “There will be a highly anticipated comeback from BLACKPINK. And it will also be the year BLACKPINK starts their world tour.”