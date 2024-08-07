VMAs 2024 nominations: K-Pop stars shine with Jungkook, Lisa and more in running

On Tuesday, August 6, the nominations of the celebrated music award ceremony, the MTV Video Music Awards, called the VMAs dropped the list for the 2024 nominations. This year, several K-pop soloists and acts have received the nod and are in the run for coveted awards.

Starting with the youngest member of the globally sensational boy band, BTS, Jungkook will be competing in two categories. Both the nominations are for his solo debut track ‘Seven’ featuring Latto. Jungkook has secured nominations for the Best K-Pop and Best Collaboration categories. On the other hand, BLACKPINK’s star, Lisa has earned four different nominations for her latest comeback solo track ‘ROCKSTAR.’ The K-pop sensation has been nominated in Best Choreography, Best Editing, Best K-Pop and Best Art Direction categories.

The overall roundup for the Best K-pop track has the following artists and groups in the run- Jungkook’s ‘Seven,’ Lisa’s ‘ROCKSTAR,’ TXT’s ‘Deja Vu,’ NewJeans for ‘Super Shy,’ Stray Kids for ‘LALALALA’ and NCT DREAM for ‘Smoothie.’ On the other hand, LE SSERAFIM scored their first-ever VMA nomination for the Push Performance of the Year for the track ‘EASY.’

Meanwhile, this year, the nominations list is being dominated by Taylor Swift, the songstress who has been taking over the world and music charts with her Eras tour and latest album ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ The Bad Blood’ singer boasts ten nominations, eight for her ‘Fortnight’ music video along with being in the race for the Artist of the Year and Best Pop categories. The songstress is followed by Post Malone who also collaborated with her for ‘Fortnight.’ Malone has been nominated along with Taylor’s eight nods along with being nominated for his hit track ‘I Had Some Help,’ featuring Morgan Wallen.

Coming to the coveted Artist of the Year Award, there is a high-octane competition between Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter and SZA. While Ariana, Sabrina and Eminem have received six nominations in the 2024 VMAs, Megan Thee Stallion and SZA boast five each. On the other hand, BLACKPINK sensation Lisa, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims have four nominations each.

The awaited 2024 MTV Video Music Awards will be held at the UBS Arena on New York’s Long Island on September 10. Fan voting is poised to commence on Tuesday across categories and will last till August 30.