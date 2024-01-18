Big Boss 17: Pooja Bhatt slams Vicky for calling Mannara ‘cheap’ as she sits on Munawar’s lap

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Pooja Bhatt is not thrilled about what has been going on inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. She criticized Vicky Jain on Twitter for calling Mannara “cheap” and “improper” after he made a statement about her.

Ankita Lokhande was also not spared by Pooja, who removed her from a list of competitors she believed should have made it to the show’s finals.

Pooja tweeted, “The way you are sitting is very, very improper.” Mannara Chopra is just trying to defend a buddy, but a male competitor is trying to make her look bad. If everything else fails, humiliate the woman and then proudly introduce yourself as a “gentleman.” Not nice. #Biggboss17.

Her tweet arrived after a fight broke out between Vicky Jain, Abhishek, and Arun in the house. It began when Mannara tried to shield Munawar Faruqui, who was sitting on a couch. As Munawar was trying to save a box of spices under his jacket, Vicky tried his best to snatch it from him.

Mannara, Arun Mahashettey, and Abhishek Kumar stood in front of Munawar, presumably to shield him. She then proceeded to sit on the sofa’s armrest and attempt to cover Munawar with just one hand.