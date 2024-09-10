Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ snubbed at the Country Music Awards

The Country Music Awards mistreats Beyoncé again. After criticising the musical sensation in 2016, the CMAs have once again disregarded her. Despite releasing one of the biggest country albums of the year, Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ has been snubbed big time. Contrary to fans’ expectations, not only did the ‘Run the World’ hitmaker not get a nomination under the Album of the Year category, she hasn’t received any nomination.

Earlier in March, the ‘Single Ladies’ singer hinted that the album was born out of the treatment she received at the 2016 CMAs. For the unversed, in 2016, the songstress attended the CMAs to perform her song ‘Daddy Lessons with’ The Chicks (then known as the Dixie Chicks). Their performance faced a shower of racism and criticism online. Moreover, Natalie Maines, lead singer of The Chicks, told the New York Times that the way Beyoncé was treated after the show was “disgusting”.

Despite the songstress initiating a discourse around black artists’ claim to the country music genre, the gatekeepers shunned her from receiving their due recognition and lashed out at her performance. Additionally, the latest move by the CMAs has once again removed the singers’ rightful claim to the honours.

The globally sensational songstress’s album did not get a single nomination, overlooking the fact that her album ‘Cowboy Carter’ dominated the Billboard Country Albums Chart for four weeks. This feat made her the first black female artist to achieve the milestone. Moreover, the title track ‘Texas Hold Em’ made her the first black female artist to rule the Billboard’s Hot Country Music Charts for ten weeks straight.

On the other hand, Morgan Wallen bags the most nominations, three years after being suspended by his record label for using a racial slur. Shaboozey, who gained prominence with his two “Cowboy Carter” features also scored two nominations, making it his first CMA nod. Moreover, Post Malone who debuted in the country genre this year has bagged several nominations.

Meanwhile, going back to the time when Beyoncé reflected on her milestones in March, she penned a lengthy note about the album on Instagram. The songstress said that ‘Cowboy Carter’ was “Born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive… The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me.” She also added that she focused on the album as a continuation of Renaissance. Notably, she proudly added that she doesn’t call it a country album, but a Beyoncé album.

Catch the full list of CMAs 2024 nominations here:

Entertainer of the year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Single of the year

A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey

Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson

I Had Some Help – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

Watermelon Moonshine – Lainey Wilson;

White Horse – Chris Stapleton

Album of the year

Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves

Fathers & Sons – Luke Combs

Higher – Chris Stapleton

Leather – Cody Johnson

Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll

Song of the year

Burn It Down – Parker McCollum

Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson

I Had Some Help – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

The Painter – Cody Johnson

White Horse – Chris Stapleton

Female vocalist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male vocalist of the year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal group of the year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

New artist of the year

Megan Moroney

Shaboozey

Nate Smith

Mitchell Tenpenny

Zach Top

Bailey Zimmerman

The winners will be revealed on November 20.