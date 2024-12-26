Beyonce Bowl: The epic halftime show streaming now on Netflix!

In a major treat for music and sports fans, Netflix has announced that Beyonce’s highly anticipated halftime show, dubbed the “Beyonce Bowl,” will be released as a standalone special this week.

Originally performed on Christmas Day 2024, the show was part of Netflix’s inaugural NFL Christmas Gameday and will now be available for streaming, allowing those who missed the live event to enjoy the spectacular performance.

The performance took place at NRG Stadium in Beyonce’s hometown of Houston, Texas, during the Texans vs. Ravens game. Produced by Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment, the setlist was a dynamic mix of songs, including “16 Carriages,” “Blackbird,” “American Requiem,” “Ya Ya,” “Spaghetti/Riverdance,” “Levi’s Jeans,” “Jolene,” and “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Beyonce was joined on stage by a star-studded lineup of collaborators, including Post Malone, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Tiera Kennedy.

One of the highlights of the performance was the appearance of Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce’s eldest daughter, who took center stage as a featured dancer, captivating the audience.

The show also paid tribute to Texas culture, with special appearances from figures like Mexican Cowgirl Melanie Rivera, bull-riding legend Myrtis Dightman Jr., and Miss Rodeo Texas Princess 2004 and Miss Rodeo Texas 2015.

The Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul Marching Band, with 200 talented musicians, added a vibrant touch to the performance, providing an energetic backdrop to Beyonce’s performance.

Beyonce is no stranger to major sporting events, having previously headlined two Super Bowl halftime shows—Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 and Super Bowl 50 in 2016.