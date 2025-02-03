Beyonce becomes first black woman in 50 years to win Country Grammy

Beyonce has shattered another glass ceiling, becoming the first Black woman in 50 years to win a Grammy in the country music category.

The global superstar took home the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Miley Cyrus on ‘II MOST WANTED’ at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

Advertisement

Her win marks a major moment in Grammy history, breaking a five-decade-long drought for Black women in the country genre. The last time this happened was in 1975 when The Pointer Sisters won Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group.

Advertisement

Beyonce entered the night with an impressive 11 nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Country Album for ‘Cowboy Carter’. Her hit ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ was also in the running for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Country Song, further cementing her impact on the genre.

This latest win adds to Beyonce’s already record-breaking Grammy history. With this award, she now holds 33 Grammys, maintaining her title as the most-awarded artist in Grammy history. In 2023, she surpassed conductor Georg Solti’s long-standing record of 32 wins, setting a new benchmark in the music industry.

The ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with the main event streaming live on various platforms. For fans in India, the 2025 Grammy Awards were available exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Beyonce’s foray into country music has been a game-changer, challenging long-standing barriers in a genre that has traditionally lacked diversity. Her success with ‘Cowboy Carter’ and ‘II MOST WANTED’ is a sign of changing tides, opening doors for more inclusivity in country music.