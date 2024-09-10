Selena Gomez reveals she cannot bear children due to THIS reason

Singer-actor-entrepreneur Selena Gomez reveals that she cannot carry her own children due to health issues. Taking her fans aback, the ‘Hands to Myself’ hitmaker disclosed it in an interview with Vanity Fair. Selena revealed that when she first found out that safe pregnancy was not in the cards for her, she “grieved.”

During the conversation, Selena revealed, “I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

For those unaware, Selena Gomez was previously diagnosed with lupus. It is an incurable autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system starts attacking the healthy tissues. Due to this, the songstress had to undergo a kidney transplant in 2017. Moreover, Selena has always been vocal about her struggle with bipolar disorder. In a previous interview, she stated that the medication for bipolar disorder may not allow her to have a safe pregnancy.

Advertisement

Also Read: Selena Gomez joins the celebrity billionaires’ club at the age of 32

As the conversation moved forward, the actress told the publication that she hopes to have children and that is considering surrogacy or adoption as an option. “It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone.” She also added, “I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me. It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)



With a tone of optimism, Selena added that she is looking forward to the journey even though it will be different from what she thought. At the end of the day, she doesn’t care as it will be her baby, no matter what.

In related news, Selena Gomez recently entered the celebrities’ billionaires list. As per reports, the bulk of her net worth comes from her beauty brand Rare Beauty. Meanwhile, on the work front, Selena will return to the television screen with the sequel to Disney’s ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’. The upcoming show, ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ will premiere on October 29. Even though her last album, ‘Rare’ released four years ago, Gomez continues to maintain her footing in the entertainment business.