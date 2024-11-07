Beyoncé channels Pamela Anderson in ‘Bodyguard’ music video

Pop superstar Beyoncé surprised fans with a nostalgic new look in her latest music video for “Bodyguard” from her hit album ‘Cowboy Carter’. Drawing inspiration from iconic appearances of Pamela Anderson, Beyoncé sports styles that pay homage to some of Anderson’s most memorable moments, according to E! News.

In the video, Beyoncé steps into a red swimsuit reminiscent of Baywatch days of Pamela Anderson, capturing the iconic beach-ready look that defined ’90s pop culture. She also channels Anderson’s edgy vibe from the 1996 film ‘Barb Wire’, wearing a sleek black dress with high boots.

Adding another layer to the tribute, Beyoncé mirrors Anderson’s 1999 MTV Video Music Awards outfit, bringing a bold, retro twist to her visual performance.

‘Cowboy Carter’ has also taken the charts by storm, reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart—a first for Beyoncé in the country genre. The album’s lead singles, “Texas Hold ’Em” and “16 Carriages,” both debuted during the Super Bowl celebrations and quickly climbed Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

This crossover success marks Beyoncé’s official breakthrough into the country music world, bringing her one-of-a-kind style and vocal prowess to a new audience.

Collaborating with a mix of artists such as Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, and Post Malone, ‘Cowboy Carter’ merges Beyoncé’s signature sound with country’s diverse musical influences, creating an album celebrated for its innovation and depth.

For fans, the video release came as a surprise, as many had anticipated a full visual album for both ‘Cowboy Carter’ and ‘Renaissance’. However, Beyoncé explained her creative choice to prioritize the music itself over visuals.

“During a time where all we see is visuals, I thought it was important for the world to focus on the voice,” she shared in a September interview. She noted that the intricate musical elements of the album take time to fully appreciate, saying, “The music needed space to breathe on its own.”

Beyoncé hinted that while she’ll continue creating visuals, they will come organically, driven by inspiration rather than pressure. “I create at my own pace, on things that I hope will touch people,” she said, emphasizing her commitment to storytelling, growth, and artistic evolution.