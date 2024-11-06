Michael Jackson biopic release pushed to fall 2025

Lionsgate has announced that the release of the eagerly awaited Michael Jackson biopic, ‘Michael’, will be delayed by several months.

Originally scheduled to debut on April 18, 2025, the film will now premiere on October 3, 2025. This shift comes at a busy time for Lionsgate, which also plans to release Aziz Ansari’s comedy ‘Good Fortune’ in the fall of 2025.

The change in release date has sparked renewed excitement around the project, which stars Jaafar Jackson, the late pop star’s nephew, in the lead role.

Advertisement

Jaafar Jackson’s striking resemblance to his famous uncle has already garnered attention, and his portrayal of Michael promises to offer a new perspective on the King of Pop’s life. The film also features a talented ensemble cast, including Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, ‘Michael’ will delve into both the public and private life of Michael Jackson, offering a complex and intimate portrayal of the man behind the music. Written by John Logan, the film aims to balance Jackson’s genius with his struggles, giving fans an inside look into the artist’s personal and professional journey.

Fuqua has expressed a deep personal connection to the project, noting the significant influence Jackson had on his own life and career. Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con in July, Fuqua shared his excitement, saying, “Michael was a big part of my life growing up, a big influence on my career, an incredible artist — but he was a human being, and we’re exploring that.”

The October release date allows Fuqua and his team more time to perfect the film. At CinemaCon in April, Lionsgate revealed that the Michael Jackson biopic would feature 30 of his most iconic songs, promising a soundtrack that will be central to the narrative.

Producer Graham King emphasized the film’s focus on more than just Jackson’s music, saying it will also explore his impact on the world and the challenges he faced as both an artist and a person.

Alongside ‘Michael’, Lionsgate will also release ‘Good Fortune’ on October 17, 2025. This comedy, written and directed by Aziz Ansari, tells the story of a well-meaning but clueless angel (played by Keanu Reeves) trying to help a struggling gig worker (Ansari) and a successful venture capitalist (Seth Rogen). Featuring a cast that includes Keke Palmer and Sandra Oh, ‘Good Fortune’ will offer a lighter, more humorous contrast to the emotionally charged drama of ‘Michael’.