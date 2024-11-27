Prosenjit Chatterjee: “I’m a worker, not a superstar”

National Award-winning actor Prosenjit Chatterjee recently opened up about his perspective on fame and his role in the film industry. Despite his long-standing success in Indian cinema, Prosenjit insists that he doesn’t see himself as a “superstar.” Instead, he views himself as a “worker” in the film industry.

Speaking at the Watcho Storytellers Conclave, Prosenjit shared, “I don’t think of myself as a superstar. Cinema is a collaborative effort—created by the entire team: the technicians, the camera crew, editors, writers, and actors.” He added, “While people see us on screen and attach big names to us, I believe I’m just a small part of Indian cinema.”

Reflecting on his early career, the actor recalled the intense pace of his work. “I used to work tirelessly, sometimes doing six shifts a day and having up to 20-26 releases a year. That might even be an international record!”

Prosenjit confessed that his early focus was largely on meeting the audience’s expectations. However, over the past 14-15 years, he has gravitated toward roles that are more grounded and relatable, moving away from his earlier image of a prolific star.

Throughout his career, Prosenjit has portrayed a wide range of characters, some of which have become iconic. He described his approach to acting as one rooted in deep immersion into the role.

“I always ask directors for a backstory, even if it’s not in the script, to connect better with my character,” he explained. “For unique roles like Jatish Shah, there was no real-life person to model after, but I approach every character with sincerity.”

In addition to his acting, Prosenjit Chatterjee also touched on the challenges faced by emerging talent in the film industry, especially new filmmakers and content creators. He acknowledged the lack of opportunities for fresh, talented individuals who often don’t get the platforms they deserve. “There’s so much untapped potential out there, and once it finds its way to the forefront, it’s going to create a storm in the industry,” he said.