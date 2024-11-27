‘Ningwasum’ film: Yakthung science fiction explores indigenous futures

‘Ningwasum’, a groundbreaking Yakthung science fiction documentary, brings to life a vision of the future through the eyes of Indigenous time travelers.

Created by Subash Thebe Limbu, the film follows the journey of two time travelers, Miksam and Mingsoma, played by Subin Limbu and Shanta Nepali.

Set in the Himalayan backdrop, the film weaves together a rich tapestry of Indigenous stories, climate change narratives, and speculative fiction, exploring the fluidity of time, space, and memory.

Advertisement

The story is told through the perspective of Miksam, a time traveler from a future Indigenous Nation. ‘Ningwasum’ delves into how different communities perceive and experience time and reality.

The film challenges conventional views, asking viewers to rethink the concept of “now” and consider how the past, present, and future intertwine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utp (@utp___)

Drawing from Adivasi Futurism, Afrofuturism, and Indigenous Futurism, the film imagines a future where Indigenous communities not only maintain their cultural knowledge and ethics but also thrive with technology, sovereignty, and agency. It’s a powerful narrative that combines the wisdom of the past with the possibilities of the future.

Subash Thebe Limbu, the filmmaker behind ‘Ningwasum’, is a Yakthung (Limbu) artist from the Yakthung Nation (Limbuwan) in eastern Nepal.

Known for his work across sound, film, music, performance, and painting, Limbu’s creative projects often address socio-political issues, resistance, and climate change, with a focus on Indigenous rights and speculative fiction.

His work frequently explores the intersection of time, culture, and identity, particularly through the lens of Adivasi Futurism—a concept he champions to envision futures where Indigenous communities retain their sovereignty and cultural integrity.

With ‘Ningwasum’, he challenges both the past and the future, blending science fiction with the deep-rooted cultural narratives of the Yakthung people.