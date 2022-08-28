Get spooked with the horror film ‘Bhoote Biswas Koren?’

Horror flicks can never go out of trend. Debutant director Ajitava Barat is all set to offer you a spooky watch with his latest Bengali film ‘Bhoote Biswas Koren?’ (Do you believe in ghosts?) The film features Sreelekha Mitra and Silajit Majumder in lead roles and is slated to have an OTT release.

The makers unveiled the poster and trailer of the film on Friday in the presence of its ensemble cast. The 2 minutes trailer has a dull and dusky coloration with sharp shadow plays and a bunch of spooky elements to chill your bones.

It’s an amalgamation of four stories that question the existence of a parallel universe.

Talking about his role Silajit said, “I am a director, one night Sreelekha visits me seeking help. I let her take shelter for the night and in the course of the conversation, she asks why I don’t make horror films. From there the story unfolds.”

Our never-ending enthusiasm for spooky tells is the reason that motivated director Ajitava to play with this genre. These films cater to every audience and there is no age limit, added the director.

Sreelekha Mitra was happy to team up with old friend Silajit. The actress said, “When your co-actor is easygoing, it makes the work less difficult. Otherwise, it becomes really tough to work under such hectic schedules.”

Produced by Trisaanjit Entertainment this film also casts Biswajit Chakraborty, Kushal Chakraborty, Anindya Banerjee, and others. Get ready to blanch with fear, ‘Bhoote Biswas Koren’ will stream on Mojoplex this September.