Tumbbad re-release: Kriti Sanon, Gajraj Rao hail horror classic

Today marks the highly anticipated return of the fantasy horror film “Tumbbad” to theaters. Advance ticket sales indicate a strong interest from audiences eager to experience this cinematic gem once more. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, “Tumbbad” originally captivated viewers in 2018 with its unique blend of mythology, horror, and greed.

Recently, filmmaker and lead actor Sohum Shah attended screenings in Mumbai and Delhi, where the film received enthusiastic reactions. Fans expressed their admiration for the eerie narrative and stunning visuals, further elevating the buzz around its re-release.

Kriti Sanon shared her thoughts on Instagram, declaring “Tumbbad” the “best horror film” she has ever seen. She praised Sohum’s performance and urged her followers to experience the film on the big screen.

Veteran actor Gajraj Rao also took to Instagram to express his excitement for the re-release. He shared his enthusiasm for the film, highlighting its artistic achievements and gripping storyline.

“Tumbbad” was not only a commercial success but also garnered critical acclaim, earning eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards and winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design. The film made history as the first Indian feature to premiere in the Critics’ Week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival.

This re-release offers more than just a chance to revisit the haunting tale of Vinayak Rao, played by Sohum Shah, as he embarks on a treacherous quest for a hidden treasure in the village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra. With a captivating narrative and visually stunning cinematography, “Tumbbad” invites both new viewers and loyal fans to explore its chilling world once again.

For those hoping to catch “Tumbbad,” the film will not be available on streaming platforms throughout 2024, making this theatrical release an unmissable event. Experience the magic of “Tumbbad” in theaters starting September 13, 2024, and join the conversation about this cult classic.