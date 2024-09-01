Sreelekha Mitra withdraws from Kochi seminar amid harassment claims against Ranjith

Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra has withdrawn from a seminar in Kochi amidst ongoing sexual harassment allegations against Malayalam film director Ranjith. Mitra, who made the announcement on Sunday, explained that the personal and media pressures related to the allegations had significantly affected her well-being.

In an emotional Instagram post, Mitra reflected on August’s significance in her life, citing it as a time filled with personal milestones and challenges. She described the month as a period of heavy media scrutiny and emotional strain, which led her to seek solace in a mountainous retreat for self-care. Mitra apologized for not attending the seminar and emphasized her need for personal space away from the public eye.

The controversy began when Mitra filed a complaint with the Kochi City Police against Ranjith, alleging inappropriate behavior during a 2009 film role discussion. Mitra claimed that Ranjith made unwanted physical advances towards her, prompting her to leave the meeting abruptly. She also mentioned that she had initially refrained from pursuing legal action due to her unfamiliarity with the local legal system but has since decided to come forward.

Director Joshy Joseph, who was involved in the initial investigation, has stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) visited him for a detailed account of the allegations. He is expected to provide further statements in front of a magistrate, acknowledging the current crisis in the Malayalam film industry.

The issue has garnered significant attention following the release of a report by the Justice Hema Committee, which details widespread harassment in the Malayalam film industry. The report, published recently after being submitted in 2019, reveals systemic exploitation and abuse, controlled by a few dominant figures in the industry.