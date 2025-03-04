From Sabyasachi to Rahul Mishra: Indian designers steal the spotlight at Oscars

The 97th Academy Awards or Oscars not only celebrated cinematic brilliance but also turned the spotlight on Indian designers, as their creations made waves on the red carpet and beyond. The night saw a fusion of global glamour with Indian craftsmanship.

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, brought a touch of India to Hollywood by donning a striking red saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The elegant drape, paired with dazzling jewellery from Sabyasachi High Jewellery, exuded timeless grace.

Adding to the desi pride, Thai singer and actress Lalisa Manoban captivated audiences during her Oscars performance in a black tonal leotard by Rahul Mishra. The outfit, from Mishra’s Spring Couture 2025 collection ‘Gaian Genesis’, seamlessly blended modern design with intricate craftsmanship.

Bollywood’s own Karan Johar turned heads at the prestigious Vanity Fair Oscars party. The filmmaker opted for an all-black tailored suit by Gaurav Gupta, known for his avant-garde designs. A behind-the-scenes video shared by Instagram page Diet Sabya showed Johar meticulously preparing for the event, emphasizing his keen eye for fashion. The ensemble featured subtle golden accents that added a luxurious edge to his monochrome look.

While fashion and Indian designers made headlines, the night belonged to Anora, which swept five Oscars, including Best Picture. Directed by Sean Baker, the film also bagged awards for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Actress for Mikey Madison.

Meanwhile, Demi Moore, who had been a frontrunner for Best Actress for her role in The Substance, missed out on the award despite winning at the Critics Choice, SAG, and Golden Globe ceremonies.