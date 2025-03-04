IIFA 2025 to honour 50 years of ‘Sholay’ with special screening

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is set to celebrate a double milestone in 2025 — its 25th edition along with the golden jubilee of the iconic film ‘Sholay’.

The two-day event, taking place in Jaipur from March 8 to March 9, will pay tribute to one of Bollywood’s most legendary films with an exclusive screening at the historic Raj Mandir Cinema.

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, ‘Sholay’ hit theatres in 1975 and quickly became a cornerstone of Indian cinema. The action-packed narrative of friendship, revenge, and heroism captivated audiences, earning its place as one of the greatest films in Bollywood history.

The film featured an ensemble cast. It includes Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini. Amjad Khan’s portrayal of the menacing bandit Gabbar Singh remains unforgettable.

IIFA’s Co-Founder, Andre Timmins, expressed his excitement about the tribute. “IIFA 2025 is more than a celebration — it’s a journey through time, and honouring 50 years of ‘Sholay’ at Jaipur’s iconic Raj Mandir is our way of blending nostalgia with the magic of cinema. The film isn’t just a masterpiece; it’s an emotion that continues to inspire generations of storytellers and audiences alike.”

The choice of Raj Mandir Cinema as the venue adds to the celebration’s grandeur. Known for its opulent architecture and vibrant atmosphere, Raj Mandir has been a beloved destination for film enthusiasts for decades. Hosting ‘Sholay’ at this iconic theatre will create a memorable experience.

‘Sholay’ follows the story of two small-time criminals, Veeru (Dharmendra) and Jai (Amitabh Bachchan). Retired police officer Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) hires them to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh.

The film’s gripping plot, memorable dialogues, and R.D. Burman’s timeless music turned it into a cultural phenomenon.