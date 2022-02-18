Bachchhan Paandey Trailer OUT: Akshay’s quirky crime drama promises full entertainment

Akshay Kumar has been creating a lot of buzz these days for his upcoming movies. The superstar has a promising line up of projects and among these Farhad Samji directorial Bachchhan Paandey is grabbing the attention of late as the movie is slated to release on March 18 this year.

Finally, the trailer of most awaited film, Bachchan Pandey is out. After a series of social and content-driven movies, Akshay Kumar is back with a mass entertainer.

In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of a gangster. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is supposed to be an adaptation of the Tamil movie Jigarthanda. Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez’s movie has been shot largely in Rajasthan. They shot largely in Jaisalmer.

Akshay Kumar looks in roaring form. In the movie, Kriti Sanon as Myra is out to make a biopic on the life of the dreaded gangster but her life is at stake when she messes it up. The trailer is completely driven by Akshay Kumar who aces the OTT role.

The trailer received a big thumbs up from the fans and they showered praise for Akshay’s massy and badass look.

Akki fans are very happy after watching the trailer. Lots of posters of Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey (Bachchhan Paandey Posters) surfaced and became very viral on social media. Even before the trailer release, the makers released another poster of this film.

As soon as the poster of Akshay’s film came out, the fans became very excited. Fans are saying as soon as they see the trailer of the film that the film is a super hit. So some people are calling it a blockbuster hit from now on.

As soon as the trailer comes out, many people are guessing in the comment section how much the film will earn at the box office. Fans believe that this film of Akshay can break all the records of earning.

A fan of Akshay wrote – ‘Our Akki Bhaiya has come’, then someone wrote – What a great entry Akshay Kumar, a user wrote – Godfather of Bollywood has arrived. So someone compared Akshay’s film with Alia Bhatt’s film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and said that even if Akshay’s film earns more than Gangubai, it is a big deal.

Check out the trailer of Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchan Paandey here:

To note, Bachchhan Paandey will mark Akshay’s second collaboration with Kriti after Housefull 4 and third collaboration with Jacqueline after Housefull 2, Housefull 3 and Brothers. This isn’t all. Akshay and Jacqueline will also be seen sharing the screen space in Abhishek Sharma directorial Ram Setu which is slated to release on Diwali this year.