Baba Sehgal’s version of Faltu’s rap is too cool to not miss out on!

Star Plus’s most awaited show ‘Faltu’ is all set to premiere today at 9 pm and the audience can not keep calm. While everybody is impressed with Faltu’s storyline, audiences and celebrities around the country are vibing to the theme song of ‘Faltu’! Joining the bandwagon, singers Shaan and Baba Sehgal came forward with their version of the rap number. While Baba Shehgal is quirky with his musical version of this song, Shaan has given a soulful version for the same.

The theme song of Faltu is sassy and quirky. Listeners are vibing to the song and are listening to it over and over again. This is for the first time a television show is coming up with a rap song that is being enjoyed by the listeners. This song is gripping and is very relevant to Faltu’s personality. Faltu is fun, intelligent and spicy and so is this rap song which is a synonym for her personality.

Being a flag bearer of bringing such issues to light, Star Plus’ new show Faltu promises to be an inspirational story that holds a very strong message for society about the strength of a girl child. Viewers are waiting with much anticipation to catch the show only on Star Plus! And now that the promo is out, it will be exciting to see how Faltu’s story unravels and where exactly it takes her!