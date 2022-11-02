Star Plus show ‘Faltu’ to stream from Nov 2

Star Plus is taking a notch higher, as they come up with a new show based on the story of an unwanted child. The show ‘Faltu’ is timely and relevant as it highlights a very important subject.

While the world is moving way ahead into modernity, there are some areas where women don’t feel empowered but neglected from the time she is born.

Based on a similar theme, Star Plus brings ‘Faltu’, a story of a young girl who faced a lot of hurdles all her life due to her family not accepting her as their own.

The show is all set to come on the prime slot of 9 Pm. The show will release on the 2nd of November 2022, Wednesday. This show is as exciting as it gets. With three promos being dropped back to back, the audience can not have enough of everything the show has to offer.

Especially the chemistry between Ayaan and Faltu is something that we are rooting for. The spicy, fun, charming tandem of these two leads is what makes us anticipate the release of Faltu even more. It is going to be empowering to see Ayaan become the wind beneath Faltu’s wing and what is better to watch than a woman being backed by a man and helping her lead toward her dreams and ambitions?

Being a flag bearer of bringing such issues to light, Star Plus’ new show Faltu promises to be an inspirational story that holds a very strong message for society about the strength of a girl child.