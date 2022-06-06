Baahubali star cast lauds Adivi Sesh’s debut ‘Major’

Adivi Sesh’s Major fever has taken over the nation, with rave reviews pouring in for the star from all corners of the country. Apart from impressing audiences and critics alike, Adivi also had the leading industry names pouring in love for him.

Recently Pushpa fame Allu Arjun praised the team Major and called Adivi Sesh Man of the show.

Baahubali’s cast including Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty is showering praise on Adivi’s impactful and sensitive performance in the film that traces the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Saiee, a young 20-year-old emotes with her eyes, and her subtle but powerful portrayal as the wife of an army officer wows everyone.

Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati took to social media, and said, “#MajorTheFilm very well done. The cast and crew are at their best. @AdiviSesh #Sashi great piece to tell the story of. And a huge huge congratulations to @SharathWhat and #AnuragReddy so proud of you guys and the @urstrulyMahesh you’ve backed awesome talent .”

Replying to Daggubati, Sesh said, “Thank you dear brother. Am so glad you liked the film :)”

Also, Anushka Shetty who played the leading lady of Baahubali says, ‘A beautiful tribute to major Sandeep UUnnikrishnanloved watching the movie and thank u team #Major for bringing this story to us..heartwarming…Congratulations Sesh, director Sashi Kiran Tikka, and Vamsi. Prakash Rah Garu, Revathi Garu, Murli Sharma Garu, Saree Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala..all the actors, technicians, crew Congratulations.. please watch it in the theatres.”

Adivi Sesh is overwhelmed with all the love coming his way and with the film crossing 24.5 crores gross worldwide on its second day. Responding to Anushka Shetty’s post, Sesh said, “Thank u, sweetu. So much love.”