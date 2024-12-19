Atlee comments on ‘Baby John’ vs ‘Pushpa 2’ box office clash

Atlee is gearing up for the release of his mass actioner ‘Baby John’ with Varun Dhawan. Set for a Christmas release, the film will face Sukumar’s raging success ‘Pushpa 2’ at the box office. Led by Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is dominating the box office. Ahead of the anticipated release, Atlee opens up on the sizzling debate on ‘Baby John’ vs ‘Pushpa 2.’ While the titles aren’t clashing head-on, the overlapping run might affect the collections of the films.

At a recent event in Mumbai, Atlee opened up on the titles saying that he doesn’t believe it’s a ‘clash.’ He iterated that both films hit theatres on different dates and aren’t competing directly. Moreover, the ‘Jawan’ maker expressed his confidence in the performance of his upcoming mass entertainer.

He said, “It’s an ecosystem. Me and Allu Arjun sir are very good friends. We’re releasing Baby John in the fourth week of December, not head-to-head. So don’t call it a clash. There’s no conflict here. We’re aware that Pushpa 2 shifted from August to December, and we’ve planned our release around Christmas. We’re all professionals, and we know how to handle this.”

Moreover, Atlee revealed the ‘Pushpa 2’ star’s heartfelt gesture towards him and Varun Dhawan. Talking about it, Atlee said, “He congratulated me about the film and spoke to Varun. There’s great friendship and love in this ecosystem.”

The upcoming title is the official remake of Atlee’s Tamil film ‘Theri’ (2016). In the film, Varun wears several hats- that of a cop, a girl dad, an action star, and a cook. Heightening anticipations, the teaser promises a pulse-pounding and entertaining actioner. Apart from Varun, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and the menacing lead antagonist, Jackie Shroff. Helmed by Kalees, ‘Baby John’ will hit the screens on Christmas, December 25. The actioner is produced by Atlee and his wife Priya, Jyoti Deshpande, and Murad Khetani. Meanwhile, the production is under the banners of Jio Studios, Cine 1 Studios and Apple Studios.

On the other hand, ‘Pushpa 2’ has already crossed the 1000 crore mark and boasts the title of the biggest Indian film of the year.