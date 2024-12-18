FFI head addresses ‘All We Imagine as Light’ snub and ‘Laapataa Ladies’ exit

On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences announced the 15 shortlisted titles for the Best International Features Film. India’s official entry for the Oscars, Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ (Lost Ladies) failed to make the cut. This stirred a series of backlash against the Film Federation of India. The criticism is over not choosing Payal Kapadia’s Cannes winner ‘All We Imagine as Light’ as India’s official entry. The title bagged the second most prestigious award at the Cannes Film Festival, the Grand Prix. Notably, the title also received two nods for the prestigious Golden Globe awards. Following the stir, the head of FFI, Jahnu Baruaa comments on the choice.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and musician Rickey Kej also lashed out at the FFI accusing them of making the wrong choice. Jahnu Baruaa headed the 13-member committee that took the unanimous decision and picked Laapataa Ladies. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, he explained the rationality behind their pick, iterating that they stand by it.

So, the @TheAcademy Oscars shortlist is out. #LaapataaLadies is a very well made, entertaining movie (I enjoyed it), but was absolutely the wrong choice to represent India for the best #InternationalFeatureFilm category. As expected, it lost.

Addressing the backlash, Baruaa said, “That is very uncalled for actually. Why should people say such things? It is very unfortunate. People should try to accept it as the jury’s decision. I have had many of my films go to many competitions. At some places, they were awarded and at some places, they failed to win. That doesn’t mean I should have a negative review of that process… We should be respectful towards the process.” When probed to comment about criticism from industry stakeholders, he gave a stern reply. “Well, they were not in the jury, that’s all.”

He further added, “People need to understand that it was a democratic process that one has to go through. And the country needs to accept whatever the verdict is.” He refrained from directly commenting on ‘Laapataa Ladies’ missing the shortlist. However, standing by the decision, he said, “The jury felt that the films which have gone to the Oscars in the last few years lacked Indian-ness. A film needs to represent the nation. We felt that Laapataa Ladies had all the right elements, and presented the social chaos we go through brilliantly.” Moreover, he revealed why the body didn’t pick Payal Kapadia’s Cannes winner. “The jury felt that her film was very poor technically.”

Meanwhile, previously when the FFI announced the decision to pick ‘Laapataa Ladies’ as India’s official Oscar entry, the members weighed in on the choice. They echoed similar sentiments stating that ‘Laapataa Ladies’ exuded ‘Indianness,’ making it the ideal choice. Moreover, Subbiah Nallamuthu had iterated that ‘All We Imagine As Light’ came across as a French film. “As for All We Imagine as Light, everyone felt it is more or less like a French film shot in Malayalam. Not even one person from the jury has raised their hand.”