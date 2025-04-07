Arunachal Pradesh to emphasise on experiential tourism

The government of Arunachal Pradesh recently announced its new tourism policy, a strategic initiative aimed at establishing the state as a preferred destination for both domestic and international travellers.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Pasang Dorjee Sona, hon’ble minister for tourism, education, RWD, library and parliamentary affairs, government of Arunachal Pradesh said, “The prime focus of our new tourism policy is to position Arunachal Pradesh as a world-class tourism destination, preserving its pristine landscapes, rich tribal culture and unique biodiversity while promoting sustainable tourism and community empowerment. With the introduction of this policy, we expect to double domestic tourist footfalls and increase international tourist arrivals tenfold.”

The new tourism policy places a significant emphasis on experiential tourism with key areas of focus including farm tourism, wine tourism, wellness and spiritual tourism, adventure tourism, film tourism, ecotourism, tribal tourism, MICE tourism and border tourism.

To support this vision, the government will prioritise capacity building and skill development to foster an inclusive workforce. “Skill gap assessments will be conducted to align with industry demands, in addition to providing skill training for small businesses and local guides. We will collaborate with premier institutes such as IITTM and IHM for training initiatives and introduce management courses in state institutions,” shared Mopi Mihu, hon’ble member of Legislative Assembly and advisor to the minister for tourism, government of Arunachal Pradesh.

A key component of the policy is creating a conducive environment to attract investment in the tourism sector. The government is committed to facilitating ease of doing business in the state by establishing land banks at the district level for tourism projects in collaboration with other departments. These land banks will be accessible through the state tourism website.

Ranphoa Ngowa, IFS, secretary, department of tourism, government of Arunachal Pradesh, emphasised the state’s proactive approach in attracting investors, stating, “A dedicated facilitation cell will be established as a one-stop solution for disseminating information to investors and addressing their concerns. We are also collaborating with Invest India to conduct sustained outreach to investors in the tourism sector.”

To enhance Arunachal Pradesh’s visibility as a premier tourist destination, a multi-pronged promotional strategy will be implemented. This strategy will include offline and digital marketing, social media engagement and event-based promotions to showcase the state’s diverse tourism offerings.

Manjunath R, IAS, director, department of tourism, government of Arunachal Pradesh while highlighting the importance of the state’s new brand identity said, “Arunachal Pradesh boasts an exquisite weave of tribal traditions and cultures, each with its distinct perspective and way of life. The new branding serves as an invitation to explore an untouched and unexplored side of India that is profoundly enriching. Today’s travellers seek experiential and adventurous journeys and with this new identity, we welcome the world to a tourism experience that is pristine, untarnished and life-changing — a true trek into the heart of India’s final frontier.”

In Arunachal Pradesh, foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) grew by 300 per cent to 4,496 in 2023, while domestic tourist visitors (DTVs) increased 368.91 per cent to 1.04 million over 2022. With this dynamic shift in tourism policy and branding, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh is poised to establish the state as a world-class travel destination that offers unique, sustainable and culturally rich experiences for travellers across the globe.

SNS