Chum Darang: From beauty queen to Bollywood scene-stealer

In a profession frequently criticized for its under-representation and narrow comprehension of India’s diversity, Chum Darang, an Arunachal Pradesh model, entrepreneur, and actor, is making her presence felt.

With stints in high-profile films such as ‘Badhaai Do’ (2022), ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ (2022), and gritty shows like ‘Paatal Lok’ (2020), Darang is carving out a niche for herself — and for voices from India’s Northeast — in the sprawling, and often closed-off, realm of Hindi cinema.

Badhaai Do

Chum Darang made a significant mark with her role in Harshavardhan Kulkarni’s ‘Badhaai Do’, a film that blended humor with poignant social commentary. Set in a society grappling with the concept of same-sex relationships and the constraints of traditional marriage, the film starred Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar as a gay man and a lesbian woman who marry to appease societal expectations.

Darang portrayed Rimjhim, the quiet but unbreakable girlfriend of Pednekar’s Suman. Though the film focused on queer people’s difficulties in small-town India, Rimjhim existed as a subtle beacon of bravery — a female going about her life and loving within a universe that hardly acknowledges her existence.

Chum’s acting brought tenderness, dignity, and unobtrusive strength to the part, and her casting was a milestone — not only for queer representation, but for Northeast Indian visibility in mainstream Bollywood.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Soon after ‘Badhaai Do’, Darang appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s lavish period drama ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead. Although her role was short-lived, being seen in a Bhansali production was not without an aspect of meaning.

While some might dismiss it as a blink-and-miss role, Darang’s inclusion in a film that became one of 2022’s most talked-about releases added another layer to her visibility. It was a sign of the doors she was quietly opening, both for herself and others from underrepresented communities.

Paatal Lok

Darang had come earlier to the digital fray with Amazon Prime’s ‘Paatal Lok’ — a dark, gripping crime thriller that boldly scrutinized class, caste, and power dynamics within India. In a show that was full of visceral performances and multi-layered characters, Darang had a small role to play, but her presence lent depth to the show’s diverse casting and realistic world-building.

The show’s critical acclaim and popularity provided Darang with a platform that touched millions. More significantly, it provided her with the opportunity to be a part of a story that did not hesitate to address India’s social complexities — something that is hardly ever given to Northeast Indian actors, who are usually relegated to two-dimensional, typecast roles.

Chum Darang’s career in Hindi cinema is only just beginning, but her influence is already evident. Her very presence, understated as it is, disrupts entrenched conventions about who gets to be visible on screen — and how.