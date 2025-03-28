After Myanmar earthquake, tremors felt in Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, and other Indian states

India felt the impact of a massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar on Friday, shaking several states and triggering panic in neighboring countries.

The powerful quake, recorded by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), hit around 12:50 pm local time (0620 GMT) with an epicenter 16 kilometers northwest of Sagaing at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers.

The Myanmar tremors were mild but noticeable in several parts of India, including Kolkata, Imphal, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya.

In Kolkata, residents reported slight movements of hanging objects, but no damage or injuries were reported. The situation was more alarming in Imphal, Manipur, where panic gripped areas like Thangal Bazar, home to several old multi-storey buildings. Many people rushed out of their homes and workplaces as a precaution.

| An #earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 on the Richter Scale jolted #Myanmar on Friday. PM #NarendraModi expressed concern over the powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar and #Thailand, assuring that India is ready to provide all possible assistance to the affected regions.… pic.twitter.com/xsukEujQtX — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) March 28, 2025

Authorities confirmed that while tremors were widely felt, there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage in India. However, safety advisories were issued, urging people to remain alert for aftershocks.

While India escaped without damage, the situation turned dire in Bangkok, Thailand, where the earthquake caused a 30-storey under-construction skyscraper to collapse. The massive government office building crumbled within seconds, trapping dozens of workers under rubble and twisted metal.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed that at least three workers lost their lives, while 81 others were trapped. Emergency responders rushed to the site, pulling survivors from the debris as rescue operations continued.

A 6.4-magnitude aftershock in Myanmar minutes later worsened the crisis, raising fears of more structural damage in the region.

Myanmar, the quake’s epicenter, experienced severe ground shaking, with reports of damaged roads in the capital Naypyidaw. The full extent of the impact within Myanmar remains unclear, but authorities are assessing damages and potential casualties.

The tremors from this earthquake were felt as far as China and Thailand. Experts are closely monitoring for further aftershocks and potential after-effects, especially in urban areas with high-rise buildings.