Armaan Malik: Artistry should always top social media trends

Armaan Malik recently opened up about the shifting dynamics between social media and the music industry, stressing that artistry should always take precedence over chasing viral trends.

In a thoughtful conversation with IANS, the 29-year-old singer discussed how digital platforms have transformed the way artists interact with their audience.

Malik, who has built a reputation for his distinctive voice, shared, “I’m an active user of social media, but I always believe that music should remain the focus. Sadly, many artists today are more interested in creating viral content than nurturing their talent. This approach may bring short-term attention, but it’s not sustainable.”

According to Armaan Malik, a solid musical foundation is key to long-term success. “If your music is strong and authentic, the rest—like viral fame—will naturally follow,” he explained. Reflecting on his journey, he said, “Since day one, I’ve been very particular about the projects I choose. Every decision is made with the goal of strengthening my artistry and remaining true to my identity as a singer.”

Malik also emphasized the importance of dedication. Whether performing live or recording in the studio, he believes in giving his absolute best. “I want people to feel like there’s no one better than me. If you don’t focus on developing your craft, success will be short-lived,” he cautioned.

The singer urged young talents to prioritize music above all else, stating, “Social media trends are fleeting, but real artistry endures.”

Aside from his thoughts on the industry, Malik also touched on his latest project—’Pehla Nasha 2.0′. The song, a remake of the classic track, holds a special place in his heart. He described the process of recreating such a legendary song as a “huge responsibility” but also an exciting challenge.

“This version speaks to both those who have cherished the original and the younger generation experiencing it for the first time,” he said.

When asked about remakes in general, Malik noted, “Some have been incredibly successful, like ‘Ghar Se Nikalte Hi’ and ‘Pyar Manga Hai Tumhi Se’ from ‘Hate Story’, while others didn’t quite hit the mark.” Nevertheless, he remains optimistic about the future of remakes.