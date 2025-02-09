Why does Junaid Khan prefer taking an auto rickshaw? Actor answers

Bollywood actor Junaid Khan, son of renowned actor Aamir Khan, recently gave fans a glimpse into his everyday life by revealing the contents of his bag during a fun-filled segment on Farah Khan’s YouTube channel, including his love for auto rickshaw ride.

Junaid, along with his ‘Loveyapa’ co-star Khushi Kapoor, visited Farah at her home, where the three took part in a lighthearted unpacking of their bags.

Among the items Junaid carries was a pen, which he proudly stated he purchased at a 7-Eleven store in Japan. A hairdryer was another surprise find, with Junaid sharing that he usually styles his own hair and uses it for quick touch-ups before his public appearances.

Next, Farah discovered a dry shampoo in Khushi’s bag, prompting a curious Junaid to ask how it worked.

The fun continued with the discovery of a toiletry bag in Junaid’s bag that contained an “ustarah” (razor) and hairwax. Farah also found a wallet, which she joked was unlike his father’s, as Junaid carries cash—Rs 1300 to be precise.

Junaid Khan explained that the money is primarily for auto rickshaw rides, as they don’t accept credit cards.

When Farah expressed surprise at Junaid’s choice of transport, Khushi humorously explained it was for “blow-drying” his hair. Junaid, however, clarified that he finds the rickshaw “very convenient,” though he does have access to his parents’ cars when needed.

Farah couldn’t help but laugh, calling Junaid the “real middle-class hero” for his down-to-earth approach.

The conversation shifted to their upcoming project, ‘Loveyapa’, a modern-day love story that features Junaid and Khushi in the lead roles. Produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, the film explores contemporary relationships and promises a refreshing take on romance.

Alongside the two leads, the film also stars Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and several others in pivotal roles.

‘Loveyapa’ premiered in cinemas on February 7.