Ed Sheeran finds a friend in Armaan Malik at Hyderabad concert

Ed Sheeran recently took to social media to express his deep appreciation for Indian singer Armaan Malik, highlighting their friendship and Armaan’s remarkable performance as the opening act at Sheeran’s concert in Hyderabad.

In a heartwarming video, Sheeran called Armaan “such a good friend” and praised his contribution to the concert, urging the audience to give him a round of applause.

Sheeran, currently on his highly anticipated Mathematics tour across India, performed in six cities, including Hyderabad, where he graced the stage at Ramoji Film City on February 2.

Armaan Malik, who opened the show, had fans buzzing with excitement as he shared the news of his special set for Ed Sheeran on Instagram, writing, “See you tonight, Hyderabad!”

Armaan reflected on the significance of collaborating with artists like Sheeran, sharing, “I love collaborating with like-minded artists who share the same kind of energy as me. After our ‘2Step’ remix in 2022 and sharing the stage with Ed Sheeran last year, I had to bring a special set to open for his show tonight in Hyderabad. It’s an absolute honor, and I can’t wait to share this unforgettable night with everyone.”

He also expressed his gratitude for the warmth Hyderabad always shows him.

The bond between Sheeran and Malik dates back to 2021, and their collaboration has since grown, even featuring on the Indian remix of Sheeran’s popular track “2Step.”

Their friendship has also been marked by fun moments, such as last year when Sheeran danced to Malik’s hit song “Butta Bomma” during the latter’s concert in Mumbai, delighting fans with the unexpected dance break.