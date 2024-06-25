‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’ teaser: Gippy Grewal leads family drama

Get ready for an emotional rollercoaster because the teaser for ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’ just dropped! The third installment of this touching family drama, starring none other than Gippy Grewal, Jasmin Bhasin, and Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi, promises to tug at your heartstrings.

Clocking in at a minute and thirteen seconds, the teaser introduces us to a diverse cast coming together in prayer, showcasing snippets of their lives and the challenges they face. It’s a poignant reminder of how seeking solace through prayer can offer hope and strength during life’s toughest moments.

Penned and helmed by Gippy Grewal himself, the film also features Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Malkeet Rauni, and Raghveer Boli in pivotal roles. Gippy couldn’t contain his excitement, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to bring this story to life once again. He credits the synergy between Panorama and Jio Studios for infusing the project with a special kind of magic, one that he believes will resonate with audiences far and wide.

Produced by a stellar team including Gippy Grewal, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Divay Dhamija, ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’ is all set to hit theaters on September 13th.

Gippy Grewal, known for his captivating performances in hits like ‘Carry On Jatta’ and ‘Manje Bistre,’ is gearing up to take audiences on another unforgettable journey. With projects like ‘Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi,’ ‘Manje Bistre 3,’ and ‘Widow Colony’ in the pipeline, it’s safe to say that the maestro of Punjabi cinema is showing no signs of slowing down.

So mark your calendars and get ready to laugh, cry, and cheer as ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’ unfolds its tale of love, faith, and resilience on the big screen this September!