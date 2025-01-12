Aparshakti Khurana teases new wedding anthem ‘Sohna Mukhda’

Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana is starting 2025 on a high note, unveiling the teaser for his upcoming single, ‘Sohna Mukhda’.

Following a stellar 2024 that saw hits like ‘Zaroor’ and ‘Enna Pyar’, Aparshakti’s latest track promises to be the season’s ultimate wedding anthem. The song is going to release on January 13, and fans are already buzzing with anticipation.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, T-Series wrote, “Experience the magic of love with the first beautiful wedding melody of the year! Sohna Mukhda Releasing on 13th January.” The teaser offers a glimpse of the track’s soulful rhythm and vibrant energy, setting the stage for what could become a must-play at weddings and festive celebrations.

The song, produced by T-Series and Gulshan Kumar, is composed by Rochak Kohli and penned by Gurpreet Saini.

Adding to the excitement, the music video features the talented Anupama Parameswaran, further elevating its appeal.

Beyond his musical endeavors, Aparshakti has been making waves in the acting world. In 2024, he received widespread praise for his role in the OTT thriller ‘Berlin’, where his performance captivated audiences.

Additionally, his portrayal of Bittu in ‘Stree 2’ was met critical acclaim.

Looking ahead, Aparshakti has an exciting slate of projects lined up for 2025. He will star in the family drama ‘Badtameez Gill’, alongside seasoned actor Paresh Rawal and Vaani Kapoor. Fans can also look forward to seeing him in the much-anticipated documentary ‘Finding Ram’.