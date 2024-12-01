AP Dhillon kicks off ‘The Brownprint’ tour in India

Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon has touched down in Mumbai ahead of his highly awaited ‘The Brownprint’ tour. Arriving on Saturday, the artist received a warm welcome from fans and media alike. He flashed a smile for the cameras as he made his way out of the airport. Alongside him was his long-time collaborator, Shinda Kahlon.

The ‘Brownprint’ tour, which will take Dhillon across India, was first announced by the artist in September. Sharing his excitement on Instagram, the ‘Dil Nu’ hitmaker expressed, “I’ve been waiting to go back to where it all started. To the fans who have made me who I am. To the place I will always call home. INDIA LET’S GO!”

The tour is set to kick off on December 7 in Mumbai, followed by a highly anticipated performance in New Delhi on December 14, and will conclude in Chandigarh on December 21. This marks Dhillon’s second India tour, following his debut visit in 2021.

Fans can expect an electrifying setlist featuring some of Dhillon’s biggest hits. This includes ‘Brown Munde’, ‘Excuses’, ‘Insane’, and ‘With You’, alongside fresh tracks from his latest EP, including ‘Bora Bora’ and ‘Old Money’.

Dhillon is excited to bring his music to his Indian audience. He said, “I’m incredibly excited to be returning to India for my tour. The love and support I’ve received from Indian fans has been overwhelming. I can’t wait to reconnect with them and share the energy of ‘The Brownprint’ live.”

Organized by White Fox India, a renowned live events company known for bringing international artists to Indian audiences, the tour promises to be a major highlight for music lovers across the country.