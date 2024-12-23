AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh’s feud intensifies; Badshah pens a cryptic note

Punjabi artists are ruling the music scene like no other! Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon, Badshah and Karan Aujla command massive fandoms. However, things aren’t as sugary between them. The spat of words between Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon has intensified. Amid this, Badshah has penned a cryptic note seemingly urging the duo for unity.

Taking to Instagram, Badshah penned a note that urged for unity, without mentioning anyone. He wrote, “Please don’t make the mistakes that we made. The world is ours for the taking. Like they say, ‘If you wanna go fast, go alone, but if you wanna go far, go together.’ United we stand.”

For the unversed, the fallout follows a chain of recent events and a battle of words. During his ongoing Brownprint Tour, AP Dhillon claimed Diljit Dosanjh blocked him on Instagram. Following this, the ‘GOAT’ hitmaker shot back stating that he never blocked him. Diljit shared a story on Instagram with a screenshot. He wrote, “I never blocked you. My issues might be with the government but not with artists.” On the other hand, AP Dhillon also took to the platform to share a video showing he was blocked earlier by Diljit Dosanjh. He was “unblocked” soon after he called the singer out in public.

Moreover, during his December 8 concert in Indore, Diljit sent his best wishes to his fellow Punjabi performers AP Dhillon and singer Karan Aujla. Taking the stage, he said, “Two of my brothers, Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, have started their tours, best of luck to them, too.”

A controversy stirred following AP Dhillon’s response to Diljit’s wish. “I just want to say one small thing, brother. First unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me. I don’t want to talk about what marketing is happening but first unblock me. I’ve been working for three years. Have you ever seen me in any controversy?”

Now, Badshah’s post have led fans to speculate that his recent post is addressed to the duo. Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh wrapping the Indian leg of his global Dil-Luminati India Tour. It kickstarted on October 26 in New Delhi and will conclude on December 29 in Guwahati. AP Dhillon’s The Brownprint Tour included performances in New Delhi and Mumbai. His tour concluded in Chandigarh on December 21.