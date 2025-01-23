Filmmaker Supriya Sobti talks about AP Dhillon Documentary & her Journey

Why the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela is special: Rajashri Nandy explains
The 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela, a spiritual gathering of millions, is set to be a historic event, marked by unique astrological alignments and sacred rituals at India's holy rivers.
Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 23, 2025 3:50 pm
Spiritual Guru Rajarshi Nandy discusses the significance of the Maha Kumbh taking place in Prayagraj and explains why this year’s Maha Kumbh is unique. He also shares insights on how the younger generation is reconnecting with spirituality.
